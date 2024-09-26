Spectre Divide studio lays off 13 full-time jobs to ensure support for the free to play game

A few days ago, we played a very original tactical shooter called Spectre Divide. Similar in style to Counter-Strike or Rainbow Six: Siege, this game by Mountaintop Studios was particularly beautiful thanks to its stylish, almost cel-shaded graphics.

Sadly, the game studio has had to make a difficult choice to ensure the support for the game, and has laid-off 13 full-time roles. The company confirmed to PCGamer and Polygon. This will leave the studio with around 70 employees.

As PCGamer continues, the game (which is free to play) receive some backlash about excesive prices for gun skins, which had to be lowered. This still caused the game to be review-bombed, and currently its reviews are "mixed", despite the quality of the game.

According to SteamDB, the game has around eight thousand players on its peak times, which is not too bad for a relatively unknown indie game. That is still way better than Concord ever did...

Sadly, layoffs are incessant in the videogame industry. Thousands of people have been fired this year, both in small studios, unable to be competitive, and in huge corporations like Microsoft, which recently let go 650 people.