Spectre Divide and its studio are shutting down

Free-to-play multiplayer shooter Spectre Divide will be shutting down along with its developer Mountaintop Studios. The game, which saw 3v3 tactical action with colourful environments and different character loadouts, launched back in September of 2024.

However, two weeks after the launch of Season 1, Mountaintop Studios has revealed that it simply cannot sustain the game anymore. "We were optimistic about the first week. We've had ~400,000 players play, with a peak concurrent player count of ~10,000 across all platforms. But as time has gone on, we haven't seen enough active players and incoming revenue to cover the day-to-day costs of Spectre and the studio," reads the post.

"Since the PC launch, we stretched our remaining capital as far as we could, but at this point, we're out of funding to support the game. This means Mountaintop will be closing its doors at the end of this week."

Spectre Divide has already started looking at taking down new purchases through the game's store, and it's to be taken down entirely within the next 30 days. Mountaintop Studios thanks the community that Spectre Divide had, and calls the announcement a "painful update."