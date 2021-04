You're watching Advertisements

Listen up, all Lego and Star Wars fans! May 4th is almost here and that means international Star Wars day. Therefore, on May 1st, Lego is releasing a brand new R2-D2 set consisting of 2314 pieces. Something that could undoubtedly have been devoted to the whole of May 4th (if not more). If you want to buy it, you can do it for $199 and by clicking here!