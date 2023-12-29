Specs and price tags leaked for Samsung Galaxy S24

HQ

Even though the Samsung Galaxy S24 series of smartphones is expected to be officially revealed in mid-January, we already know most of what it has to offer after a massive leak. As it turns out, it will be released in the three expected models Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra - which is a pattern Samsung has used for a few years now.

The full spec sheet of what each model has to offer can be found in the X post further down and we also have the full price list for EU thanks to Galaxy Club:

Galaxy S24 128GB: €899 (roughly £782)

Galaxy S24 256GB: €959

Galaxy S24+ 256GB: €1,149 (roughly £999)

Galaxy S24+ 512GB: €1,269

Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: €1,149

Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: €1,569 (roughly £1364)

If anything, we have to say these prices are surprisingly resonable and pretty much in line with the S23 series, with only the Galaxy S24 Ultra standing out a bit. The latter is also getting a 1TB version, which we assume will cost an arm and a leg (and probably a kidney as well).