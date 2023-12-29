Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Specs and price tags leaked for Samsung Galaxy S24

Make sure you have a second job if you plan on getting the Ultra.

Even though the Samsung Galaxy S24 series of smartphones is expected to be officially revealed in mid-January, we already know most of what it has to offer after a massive leak. As it turns out, it will be released in the three expected models Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra - which is a pattern Samsung has used for a few years now.

The full spec sheet of what each model has to offer can be found in the X post further down and we also have the full price list for EU thanks to Galaxy Club:

Galaxy S24 128GB: €899 (roughly £782)
Galaxy S24 256GB: €959

Galaxy S24+ 256GB: €1,149 (roughly £999)
Galaxy S24+ 512GB: €1,269

Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: €1,149
Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: €1,569 (roughly £1364)

If anything, we have to say these prices are surprisingly resonable and pretty much in line with the S23 series, with only the Galaxy S24 Ultra standing out a bit. The latter is also getting a 1TB version, which we assume will cost an arm and a leg (and probably a kidney as well).

Image of Samsung Galaxy S23.


