Specifications on the upcoming BMW X5 has seemingly leaked

HQ

We've been waiting for a full redesign of the iconic BMW X5 for years, and it seems this will finally arrive in the 2027 model year, thanks to BMW's own US brand shop seemingly leaking information on several upcoming models.

According to Auto Blog, and extra information provided by Bimmer Post, the upcoming X5 (codenamed G65) will start production this Fall, and will consist of an X5 40 xDrive and a diesel version too.

It's both longer and slightly taller than the outgoing model, and it gets an updated B58 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine under the hood pumping out 394 horsepower, and 398 pounds of torque. There's an integrated electric motor, that adds 17 horsepower, but actual range on electric power alone is unknown.

It's currently unknown whether the expected price is set to increase.