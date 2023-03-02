Special Nintendo Switch bundle arrives next week to celebrate Mario Day

HQ

For many years now, the 10th of March has been a very special date for all fans of Nintendo's plumber, as this is when Mario Day is celebrated (due to the combination of "March" and "10", MAR10). The celebration is usually accompanied by some kind of offer or discount on the games in the series, but this year they have decided to go for a very special (and novel) promotion.

According to information from Businesswire, a Nintendo Switch console bundle (2019 model, non-OLED) with red Joy-Con and a digital download code with a choice of Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe will be released on Friday next week. This promotion is a bit unusual, as usually console and game bundles are usually tied to a particular software, but here you can choose the title you like best. The bundle will go on sale for €299.99 on My Nintendo Store and at selected retailers.

Also starting tomorrow, March 3rd, a discount promotion on Mario franchise games in the eShop and in shops will run until Saturday, March 11th. Full details can be found on the Nintendo website about Mario</a>.

With the release of The Super Mario Bros Movie just around the corner, there are sure to be many interested in joining the current generation and rediscovering this video game classic. March is Mario month, and that's something to celebrate.