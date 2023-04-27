Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Final Fantasy XVI

Special Final Fantasy XVI PlayStation 5 announced

But only in Japan. The rest of us have to settle with a regular bundle.

While Microsoft has released many special, cool-looking Xbox consoles through the years, PlayStation has been far more selective. The latter includes giant successes like God of War and Spider-Man, so today's announcement might be a good sign...at least for Japan.

Sony has announced a special PlayStation 5 and DualSense based on Final Fantasy XVI. The bad news is that it'll only be available in Japan, as the rest of us will have to make due with a regular PS5 bundle that can be per-ordered from May 4. Check out the images of them below to see if that's a big letdown or not.

