Special Final Fantasy XVI PlayStation 5 announced

While Microsoft has released many special, cool-looking Xbox consoles through the years, PlayStation has been far more selective. The latter includes giant successes like God of War and Spider-Man, so today's announcement might be a good sign...at least for Japan.

Sony has announced a special PlayStation 5 and DualSense based on Final Fantasy XVI. The bad news is that it'll only be available in Japan, as the rest of us will have to make due with a regular PS5 bundle that can be per-ordered from May 4. Check out the images of them below to see if that's a big letdown or not.