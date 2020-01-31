Special edition Animal Crossing-themed Switch unveiled

If you're an Animal Crossing fan and you're looking forward to getting your hands on the next chapter in the series - New Horizons - which is heading to Nintendo Switch in just a few short weeks, then we have some great news for you.

Nintendo has announced a limited edition version of the Nintendo Switch dedicated to the game coming out on March 20. The console, which has been completely customised around the Animal Crossing theme, will be on sale starting from March 13 in North America and from March 20 here in Europe (and in Australia and Japan) at a price of $299.99 / 35.960 yen / 299,99€.

The console boasts pastel-coloured Joy-Cons in blue and mint green, and the dock features a nice Animal Crossing-themed design with Tom Nook and Timmy and Tommy. If that's not enough, Nintendo has also announced some official Animal Crossing cases for the Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite. You can take a look at the limited edition console below.

Do you like this version of the Nintendo Switch enough to invest?