Danish brothers Christian and Mads Tafdrup's 2022 debut feature stands firmly as one of the most unsettling, dark, uncomfortable, and downright evil films I've ever seen. As a genre film, it was and remains utterly brilliant, and since seeing it has lingered and popped into my mind at regular intervals, which almost never happens now for me, not after 33 years of collecting and reviewing films. Speak No Evil (2022) was and is an outstanding film in many ways.

Hollywood rushing to buy up the script to make their own version seemed pretty obvious and not something I felt particularly excited about. There is no need for an American version of Speak No Evil. There is no need for a remake and especially not when it comes in the way Blumhouse Productions has chosen to depart from the original story.

McAvoy is always good but do yourself a big favour - watch the Danish original instead.

Those who have seen the original are well aware of how it starts (and those who haven't - fix that right away, please) and the American version follows the same framework. A couple and their daughter are holidaying in Italy, bump into another couple who invite them back to their rustic country farm for a cosy long weekend of good food, sensible conversation and nice weather. Things don't go quite as planned, however, and after a series of peculiar moves by the hosts, the guests decide to leave, adding to the discord that has been simmering throughout the second act of the film.

In the new version, X-Men actor James McAvoy (Wanted, Split) has taken on the role of charismatic, outgoing alpha male Paddy (Bjørn, in the original) and in many ways this is his film. Director James Watkins (Eden Lake, Black Mirror) relies for much of the film entirely on McAvoy's ability to fill the frame with his lushly grandiose, brashly blunt manner and although McAvoy does a fine job as the manipulative Paddy, as so often in American remakes, it becomes too much. Paddy feels very predictable as a character early on and his behaviour becomes a bit one-sided, which was not the case with Fedja van Huet's incredibly uncomfortable interpretation of the character in the original. That being said, I think I like Mackenzie Davis' more subdued and nuanced interpretation of Louise more here. Sure, she doesn't have the same presence that McAvoy shows, but she feels more believable and "human" and acts as a moral compass in a film where the values of fidelity, family, and parenting quickly go completely out of control.

The amazing ending in the original has been completely rewritten. Unfortunately.

Speak No Evil (2024) offers a well-made build-up where that uneasy feeling of chronic discomfort and insecurity permeates everything. There is certainly nothing wrong with the first hour and there is a nerve here that I think works well, but it's not nearly as good as in the Danish original. It's in the last act and primarily during the last 30 minutes that it unfortunately becomes most flat. Unfortunately. Watkins and Blumhouse has rewritten the downright terrifyingly dark, nasty ending of the original film and instead throw out a typically American finale that is so stuffed with tired clichés that most of the nerve and excitement is thrown out the window. Blumhouse should never have changed the ending, of course. They should never have remade the strongest part of a very strong film.