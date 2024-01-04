Spawn's creator will do a live-action movie with or without Blumhouse

HQ

Todd McFarlane, the creator of Spawn, seems to be a bit sick of waiting for a live-action film to get made based on his character. The demonic antihero has been a fan favourite of comic book readers for decades, and people have been hungry for a new adaptation.

Few seem hungrier than McFarlane himself, though, who said to ComicBook.com that if a film doesn't get made this year, he's going to fund his own movie.

"2024 is gonna be my make or break anyways, right? Either I'm gonna give Hollywood the best chance to do it and, if not, I've got plenty of outside investors waiting," he said. "So I'm trying to see if we can make the right deal within the norm of the Hollywood structure. If not, there have been plenty of examples, actually, a couple big ones last year, where people went outside the normal channels and succeeded. And people have done this before with independent movies: you make your movie and you just find a distributor. That one, I could do in a heartbeat."

"Jason Blum is one of the better ones at getting things done," McFarlane continued. "They tell me I get to read the script this month, so the email's going out this week to remind them that they promised me that. Something's gotta happen, something's gonna happen, I just know myself. Something's gonna happen because if I can't figure it out inside, I'll figure it out outside. I just know myself. But, hopefully, we can figure out a deal that keeps all the parties that have been involved over the years involved."

Currently, the film is still expected to be released in 2025, but work is going to need to start soon if that window is going to be met.