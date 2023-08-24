Spawn will show up as a guest character in a secret game very soon

HQ

It seems like we're going to get to play as Todd McFarlane's character Spawn in a video game fairly soon. But we do not know which one yet, others than that it will be in a "big", something he reveals in an interview with ComicBook.

McFarlane sayd we should expect the announcement during New York Comic Con (October 12-15):

"We were going to make the announcement at New York Comic-Con, because here's our peeps. It'd be a great time to do it. There's an off chance that maybe we come in and do it on the Wednesday or Thursday that week and then I got to get back home."

Our best bet is that Spawn will show up in either Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 or Fortnite, but it could of course be something completely different as well.