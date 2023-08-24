Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Spawn will show up as a guest character in a secret game very soon

We don't know which title yet, but it's supposedly "big".

It seems like we're going to get to play as Todd McFarlane's character Spawn in a video game fairly soon. But we do not know which one yet, others than that it will be in a "big", something he reveals in an interview with ComicBook.

McFarlane sayd we should expect the announcement during New York Comic Con (October 12-15):

"We were going to make the announcement at New York Comic-Con, because here's our peeps. It'd be a great time to do it. There's an off chance that maybe we come in and do it on the Wednesday or Thursday that week and then I got to get back home."

Our best bet is that Spawn will show up in either Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 or Fortnite, but it could of course be something completely different as well.

