What could be better to bring into a warzone than Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj and the Easter Bunny? Well, Spawn, Ash from Evil Dead, Skeletor and manga star Alucard. All four seem to be the leading stars when it comes to new operators in season six of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, which will be rolled out on September 21, if today's rumours are true.

Which of these famed gentlemen will you play as?

Thanks, Task Force Leakers.