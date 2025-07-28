Spartacus returns this winter with history-bending House of Ashur series

Over the weekend, as part of the San Diego Comic-Con events, Starz revealed that it has a new Spartacus project in the works and that it will be debuting as soon as this winter. Known as Spartacus: House of Ashur, this show is familiar to what we've come to know and expect from the franchise, except it has one key difference, in that it's actually an alternate timeline, what if-style approach.

The show is built on the foundation of the question, what is Ashur wasn't killed on Mount Vesuvius in Spartacus: Vengeance and instead was granted the gladiator school owned by Batatius for helping the Romans kill Spartacus and quash his slave uprising.

Just because it's set in an alternate timeline and doesn't build on the core narrative that the franchise has already laid out, we are told that this will be a Spartacus show through and through. It will be "erotic," "thrilling," and a "roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit."

The exact premiere date for Spartacus: House of Ashur hasn't been confirmed yet, other than winter, but we do have a trailer to check out, which you can see below.