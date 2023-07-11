Sparkly and shiny Xbox peripherals announced

HQ

Last year, Xbox announced a series of pastel-coloured accessories they called Designed for Xbox Spring Collection 2022, including controllers, headsets and more. Now they are back with a new collection called Designed for Xbox Summer Collection 2023.

This time the theme is more bling-bling and several companies have been involved in developing the products. This includes Audeze, who are launching a Maxwell Ultraviolet Edition Wireless Gaming Headset, which is basically a limited edition of their acclaimed Maxwell series that offers great sound and 80 hours of use on one charge.

Then we have the PowerA Advantage Wired Controller with something they call Sparkle motif, and when you see how the controllers look, you understand why they are called that. Hyperkin also focuses on sparkling controllers with the Xenon Wired Controller for Xbox in the colours Cosmic Night and Twilight Galaxy. If the shape is recognisable, it's because these are replicas of the classic Xbox 360 controllers.

Then we have the PDP Wired Controller for Xbox which is said to offer "sparkle, shimmer, and glitter" with the colours Frosted Diamond and Australian Opal. They have several extra features and can also be programmed.

Last but not least in this summer collection we have the WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD for Xbox. A one terabyte external SSD where you can conveniently store your games to avoid re-downloading them, as well as play Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One titles from.

You can read more about all this on Xbox Wire. Take the opportunity to treat yourself to something really sparkly in the summer heat.