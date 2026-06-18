Spanish winger Víctor Muñoz is Liverpool's first signing with Iraola

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Liverpool has come out of nowhere in the race for Víctor Muñoz, the young Spanish midfielder from Osasuna who made it into Luis de la Fuente squad for World Cup (although he remained unused in the first match), and has agreed to sign the 22-year-old for 40 million euros, £34.6m.

That relese clause will be shared between Osasuna and Real Madrid, where he joined after being part of Barcelona's academy. Muñoz made some substitutions in the 2024/25 season with Ancelotti, and was sold for €5 million to Osasuna on a five-year deal.

After scoring 7 goals and 5 assists in his first season, several clubs were attracted to the winger, who can play either left or right, and he seemed closer to Newcastle, but Liverpool has made a quick and surprise move, according to Fabrizio Romano, raising the price beyond Newcastle's intentions.

Muñoz is Liverpool's first signing under Andoni Iraola, who replaced Arne Slot. He signs for six seasons, but Real Madrid maintains the right of buying again the player after Muñoz's first season.