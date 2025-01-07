Spanish Supercup: when is it, which teams participate and how to watch it live

HQ

January is the month of many domestic Cup and Supercups in Europe. We just had the Italian Supercoppa, with a stunning comeback by AC Milan against Inter in Riyadh. And this week is time for the Supercopa, which, like the Italian one, also takes place in the Middle East, in Qatar.

Four teams are classified for this competition: Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, 1st and 2nd in LaLiga last season, and Athletic Club Bilbao and Mallorca, finalists from Copa del Rey last year. The semifinals will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, and the final will be on Sunday.



Wednesday, January 8, 20:00 CET: Athletic vs. Barcelona



Thursday, January 9, 20:00 CET: Real Madrid vs. RCD Mallorca



Sunday, January 12: Final (time yet to be announced)



How to watch Spanish Supercup games

In Spain, the Supercup will be exclusively broadcast by MovistarPlus. In the UK, this competition used to be broadcast bt TNT Sports, but this year no channel will broadcast it live. In France, it will be broadcast on L'Equipe. In Poland, it will be seen in Eleven Sport.

Real Madrid won the competition last year, and FC Barcelona won it the previous year. Barça is the team that has won this Supercup the most, 14 times, followed by Real Madrid (13). A particularity this time is that, after listening to clubs complain about the overload of games, there won't be no added time: if the match ends in draw after 90 minutes, there will be penalty shootout.