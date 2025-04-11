Spanish semi-final confirmed in Monaco: Alcaraz vs. Davidovich Fokina

HQ

Monte-Carlo Masters will have an all-Spanish semi-final. Carlos Alcaraz has just pulled a big comeback against Arthur Fils, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, fighting back against an excellent Fils, cheered by the local crowds, and correcting the many mistakes he made in the first set breezing into the third set: it went from 1-3 to 6-3.

It seems lately that Alcaraz needs a lot of time to regain his best tennis during the match, and it almost was too late today, but he ended up extending his stay in Monaco and meeting with a compatriot on Saturday: his rival will be Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 25 year old Spaniard with Russian parents, who precisely reached his first final in Monte Carlo three years ago, losing to Stéfanos Tsitsipás.

Davidovich Fokina gave no choice to Australian Alexei Popyrin, winning 6-3, 6-2, satisfied to have improved "as a person", feeling more mature and finding easier to control his emotions on court. The other finalists will be Alex de Miñaur and either Lorenzo Musetti or Tsitsipás.