Spanish researchers develop low-cost artificial cornea from fish scales

Researchers at the University of Granada and the ibs.GRANADA biomedical research institute have developed an artificial cornea made from the scales of commonly available fish, a breakthrough that could reduce reliance on donor transplants.

The cornea (the eye's transparent front layer) is notoriously difficult to repair when damaged due to its lack of blood vessels and limited regenerative ability. Severe cases often require human donor tissue, which is scarce and can involve long waiting lists.

Cornea // Shutterstock

The new fish-scale implants are transparent, durable, and highly compatible with biological tissue, according to the research team. Laboratory and animal tests have shown promising results for corneal repair and regeneration.

"Because it's made from fish scales, this material is easy to obtain, affordable, and could even support the local fishing industry," says Ingrid Garzon, a histology professor at the University of Granada (via El Mundo).

While human trials are still needed before the corneas can be used clinically, the innovation represents a promising step toward accessible, cost-effective treatments for patients worldwide, potentially easing global shortages of donor tissue.