English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Spanish Prime Minister apologizes amid corruption fallout

Pedro Sánchez expresses regret after a senior party figure resigns over graft allegations.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Spain. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has publicly apologized on Thursday to citizens following the resignation of a high-ranking Socialist official caught in a corruption investigation.

You might be interested:

"We should never have placed our trust in him (Santos Cerdan)," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated during a press briefing at the headquarters of his Socialist Party, recognizing the gravity of the allegations against him.

Distancing himself from the scandal, Sánchez acknowledged misplaced trust and pledged to overhaul party leadership to restore credibility. He dismissed calls for early elections, affirming his government's commitment to continue its agenda until the scheduled vote.

Spanish Prime Minister apologizes amid corruption fallout
Madrid, Spain- November 29, 2023: Opening of the legislature of Pedro Sanchez in the congress of deputies together with the kings of Spain and the Princess of Asturias. President of the goverment // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsSpain


Loading next content