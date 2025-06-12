Spanish Prime Minister apologizes amid corruption fallout

HQ

The latest news on Spain . Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has publicly apologized on Thursday to citizens following the resignation of a high-ranking Socialist official caught in a corruption investigation.

You might be interested:



"We should never have placed our trust in him (Santos Cerdan)," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated during a press briefing at the headquarters of his Socialist Party, recognizing the gravity of the allegations against him.

Distancing himself from the scandal, Sánchez acknowledged misplaced trust and pledged to overhaul party leadership to restore credibility. He dismissed calls for early elections, affirming his government's commitment to continue its agenda until the scheduled vote.