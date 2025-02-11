Spanish national rugby team secures qualification for the 2027 World Cup after previous disqualifications

HQ

The Spanish rugby team is celebrating their first qualification for the Rugby World Cup since 1999. The Lions, as the team is popularly known in Spain, secured their place after beating Switzerland 43-13 on Sunday February 9, as part of the 2025 Rugby Europe Championship.

While rugby is not one of the most popular sports in Spain, this victory and qualification has had a huge effect on national media. It comes after very difficult times for Spanish rugby, because the team did manage to qualify for the 2019 and 2023 editions... but got disqualified for burocratic reasons (ineligible player registrations), leaving players heartbroken, and seriously damaging the public's trust on the Spanish federation.

This qualification for the 2027 World Cup, which takes place in Australia, is being celebrated as a a huge triumph, and after all this time, a reward for the players' hard effort and dedication.

Spanish rugby hasn't had much luck internationally. While they've been runners up three times, they are yet to win any Rugby International Championships, often called as "Six Nations B", the championship with the lower ranked European nations outside the "bix six" (England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France, Italy, which have their own -and heavily restricted- competition, currently being played and ruled by Ireland). And the last time they were in a World Cup, in 1999 they were eliminated during the group stage and didn't win any match.

But most of the current players hadn't been born yet. This qualification, and the ongoing European championship (the next game against Georgia will be played Sunday February 16 in Madrid, a big celebration is expected to happen), are increasing the public's interest on rugby, and reigniting the hopes of fans all across the country.