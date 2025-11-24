Spanish mangaka Kenny Ruiz gives a sneak peek of his Star Wars project Path of the Lightsaber

HQ

San Diego Comic-Con Malaga is already in the books, and while it is sure to diversify its artist roster in subsequent editions, one of the best things about the 2025 edition is bringing a huge number of European artists working on foreign productions to the general public. Generally in American comics, such as Pepe Larraz, but there are also forays into Japanese manga, such as Kenny Ruiz.

The Spanish mangaka has a European approach that allows him to refresh the Japanese formula with a unique perspective, while being able to bring themes and ideas to the manga style. And few things can merge the culture between East and West better than a manga? Star Wars manga.

Kenny Ruiz gave a master class in Malaga drawing the first page of Path of the Lightsaber, his next work which, although set in the Star Wars universe, will be a completely original story, and will be released in December. He spoke to us about it in an interview, which you can watch with subtitles below.

HQ

"In Path of the Lightsaber] I have the opportunity to create my own character, my own universe and my own story, set between Episode VIII and Episode IX, in the aftermath.

A convulsive time for the galactic franchise, as that's when we were left "orphaned" by Luke. "It's set before, spoiler, Luke Skywalker's death, so I take this moment in the galaxy and have a space to create my own character there."

And while the title leaves little doubt about the appearance of one of the Jedi weapons, Ruiz wouldn't confirm to us whether his protagonist, Nioka, is Force-sensitive user. "I can't say anything about that."

Path of the Lightsaber was officially unveiled at New York Comic-Con a few days later, and will be released on 18 December. Don't miss the full interview with Kenny Ruiz, where he also talks about the manga god Osamu Tezuka, and also about his work drawing with Clip Studio Paint.