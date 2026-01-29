Spanish LaLiga is offering 50 euros to users who snitch on bars showing piracy football

HQ

LaLiga is taking its fight against piracy to another level: they are offering 50 euros to anyone who reports that a bar is showing pirated football. They have announced the officially named Whistleblowing Channel, in which users can report if a bar is showing Spanish league football matches without official rights, from pirate channels.

Users can enter in a website to fill a report, opting to earn 50 euros if they meet certain requirements. Some rules include that a bar can only be reported up to four times with users receiving the payment. Whistelblowers need to clearly show the facade of the bar as well as a clear photograph of the TV.

The campaign is open until February 28, 2026, or until filling the first 1,000 reports. Naturally, this measure has been extremely poorly received by people, who are already tired about the high prices of football.

LaLiga has also caused, and continues to cause a lot of collateral damage to thousands of users who may not even be interested in football, but have their websites on Cloudfare servers, which are used by most of the piracy sites.