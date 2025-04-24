Spanish GP: times and how to watch the new race at MotoGP

HQ

The 2025 MotoGP season continues with the fifth stop, and with one of the most prestigious races of the calendar: the Spanish GP, at the Circuito de Jérez.

The circuit in Cádiz has been recently dominated by Italian Francesco Bagnaia, winner in the last three editions. Marc Márquez has "only" won three times here, the last time in 2019, but this season the Ducati rider seems unstoppable, already with a big lead of 123 points, followed by his brother Álex Márquez, 106, and Bagnaia with 97 points.

If you want to follow the action of the MotoGP before another two-weeks hiatus (Le Mans, in the French GP, will follow on May 11) this is what you need to know:

Times of the Spanish GP in MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3

Friday, April 25



9:45 BST, 10:45 CEST: MotoGP Free Practice 1



14:00 BST, 15:00 CEST: MotoGP Practice



Saturday, April 26



14:00 BST, 15:00 CEST: MotoGP Sprint (12 laps)



Sunday, April 27



10:00 BST, 11:00 CEST: Moto3 Race (19 laps)



11:15 BST, 12:15 CEST: Moto2 Race (21 laps)



13:00 BST, 14:00 CEST: MotoGP Grand Prix (25 laps)

