Spanish GP: Times and how to watch the Formula 1 race in the new circuit in Madrid

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The inaugural race in Madring, the new location for the Spanish GP for the next ten years, takes place this weekend. A new circuit partly on streets, partly on newly built track, including the 'Monumental' turn, the longest banked turn in the calendar (550 metres, 24% gradient). First impressions of the circuit are good, and fans are excited to see who will be the inaugural champion in the circuit.

If you don't want to miss anything, here you have the times of the Spanish GP this weekend, with the qualifying race at 16 CEST, 15 BST on Saturday and the race, one hour earlier on Sunday.

Formula 1 Spanish GP times:

Friday, September 11



FP1 - 12:30 BST / 13:30 CEST



FP2 - 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST



Saturday, September 12



FP3 - 11:30 BST / 12:30 CEST



Qualifying race - 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST



Sunday, September 14



Spanish GP - 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST



How to watch F1 live in Europe:

As it also happened with the Catalan GP this year in Barcelona, the race in Madrid will be broadcast on free to air channels, Telencinco, this weekend, beyond the usual broadcaster, DAZN.

Here's a list of broadcasters for Formula 1 in Europe where you can watch the Spanish GP this weekend: