Spanish government admits FC Barcelona's request, and Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor will be able to play again

FC Barcelona has received good news regarding his players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor: although LaLiga and Spanish Football Federation didn't allow their registration, because Barça didn't reached the "rule of 1:1" about financial fair play in time, the club seeked an urgent precautionary measure in the Administrative Court of Sport.

And the organisation, depending of the Spanish government, has granted them it, meaning both players will be legally allowed to play. This measure "maintains the validity of such licenses until this appeal is definitively resolved".

This is a temporary solution, while the Court takes its time to study the case (a process that could last for three months). But this is a big victory for Barcelona, as both players will be able to play with the catalan club (as well as the Spanish national team in the case of Olmo) in the coming weeks or months.

The Court, depending on the Ministry of Education and Sports, agrees with the club that there is a "possible concurrence of a cause of nullity of law and the existence of immediate and difficult to repair damages" and puts into question "that the Monitoring Committee has the power to grant or not grant the prior visa or the definitive license of professional football players".

The Spanish Sports Council thinks that this could have been harmful for the players and LaLiga, but no everyone agrees on that last bit

They also put the focus on the players, and how this rejection would seriously harm their sporting careers. "According to article 27 of the Sports Law, professional athletes have the right 'to a sporting career in accordance with their potential' and with all the guarantees and certainty".

"At this time, FC Barcelona and its players are immersed in the Spanish Super Cup, the first official title of the season, with worldwide visibility and impact and in which only the teams that have had the best performance in national competitions in the previous year participate. The CSD considers that the failure to adopt this precautionary measure would cause serious economic and sporting harm to the club and, above all, to the players".

Finally, they add that "this could also harm the interests of the Spanish national team, as well as the rest of the national competitions, including LaLiga", something many critics are putting into question, as they perceive that FC Barcelona, due to its power and influence, has received a favourable treatment, while similar cases with smaller clubs didn't get this type of measure, increasing the inequality in the Spanish football.

This topic will go on and on, but for now, both Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor will still be able to play with their clubs in the short-term future, including the Spanish Supercup next Sunday, possibly against Real Madrid, and that is unappealable.