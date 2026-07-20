Spanish football federation cuts Donald Trump from World Cup celebration photo

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Marc Cucurella is the only player to have lived the same awkward situation twice: being forced to stand alongside Donald Trump while lifting a trophy. The same thing that happened at the Club World Cup final last year, in which Chelsea beat PSG, happened when Spain lifted the trophy after beating Argentina.

Thankfully, FIFA President Gianni Infantino made some attempts to push Trump out of the centre, and when the Royal Spanish Football Federation posted the image on social media, Trump was on the side and it was easy by the RFEF to cut him out.

Cameras captured the moment. Trump insisted on being in the centre while the players lifted the trophy, even if there is no precedent of any host country leader appearing in that moment, and it goes against the protocol, with only the players and coach being there (Trump also acted like the United States were the only host country of the competition, which was co-hosted by Mexico and Canada too, and whose leaders were naturally not on the stage).

In the video, Spain captain Rodri, while holding the cup, gently moves Trump out of the centre by the shoulder, and he appears to leave, only to stand on the side. Gianni Infantino goes running, likely to tell the US President to leave, that he has no place there.

But after some mild attempts of Infantino pointing Trump the way out, Trump does not move, the confetti appears and Rodri lifts the trophy. Finally Infantino convinces Trump to move away enough for the RFEF to cut him out completely...