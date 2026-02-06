Spanish figure skater given permission by Universal to perform to Minions music at the Olympics

HQ

Spanish figure skater Tomàs-Llorenç Guarino Sabaté has been given permission by Universal to perform with music from the Minions movies, as he has been doing for the last year. In fact, the skater usually appears wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans, like the characters from the popular movies.

On Monday, Tomás said on social media that he would be allowed to continue his dance routine because of a copyright claim by Universal Studios, rights holders for the Minions. However, on Thursday he announced that Universal had changed their mind, in part thanks to popular support. "Huge thank you to everyone who reposted, shared and supported. Because of you, Universal Studios reconsidered and officially granted the rights for this one special occasion."

"There are still a couple of things to be tied up with the other two music of the program, but we are so close to accomplishing it! And it's all thanks to you. I'm so happy to see that the Minions hitting Olympic ice is becoming real again!"

The official statement confirms that Guarino Sabaté will be allowed to perform with the following songs for the Olympics and future international events: 'Universal Fanfare' by The Minions and 'Vicious Funk' by Héctor Pereira (Universal Pictures), 'Freedom' by Pharrell Williams (Sony Music), and the 'Minions Bounce' mix by Spanish DJ Juan Alcaraz.

The deal was achieved through ClicknClear, the International Skating Union (ISU) partner platform that manages the music rights payments that skaters must make to successfully register their music.

Guarino Sabaté, 26 years old has won the Spanish Championships six times, every time since 2021 to the 2026 edition that took place in Jaca. He has also won the 2021 Open d'Andorra, and finished 20th in the World Championships in 2025. This will be his first Winter Olympics, and will perform on Tuesday, February 10, some time between 18:30 and 22:44 CET at the Milano Ice Skating Arena.