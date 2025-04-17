Spanish factory begins production of armoured vehicles for Ukraine

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Tecnove, a Spanish automobile manufacturer, has clinched a significant deal to assemble armoured combat vehicles in La Mancha for the Ukrainian industry partner, Practika.

This collaboration will see Tecnove's facility in Herencia producing the highly regarded Kozak and Djura armoured vehicles, which are already in active service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, playing a crucial role in their defence strategy.

Designed for personnel transport, medical evacuation, and special forces operations, these vehicles are built with the latest in armour and mobility technology. The move is expected to expand Practika's reach, making the vehicles available to international markets.