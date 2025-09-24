Spanish defence minister's jet faces GPS disruption near Russia's Kaliningrad

HQ

Not long ago, we heard that Ursula von der Leyen's jet had suffered GPS disruption. Now, a Spanish military plane carrying Defence Minister Margarita Robles experienced similar interference while flying near Russia's Kaliningrad exclave on its way to Lithuania. The aircraft, also transporting relatives of Spanish airmen on a NATO mission, remained unaffected thanks to encrypted navigation systems. Defence officials said such incidents are common in this corridor, which has seen multiple cases of regional GPS disruption. The visit included meetings at a Lithuanian airbase, highlighting ongoing NATO cooperation on the eastern flank, while European authorities continue monitoring navigation security in the area.