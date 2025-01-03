Spanish Copa del Rey starts this weekend for Barcelona and Real Madrid

HQ

Copa del Rey, Spanish Cup, already started in October with the qualifying rounds: 125 teams from five divisions has the chance to lift the cup, first held in 1903, won then by Athletic Club, which coincidently is the current champion, winning it in 2024 for the first time in 40 years.

However, it is now, in the round of 32, when the biggest teams debut in the competition. FC Barcelona, still in a swamp of doubts because of the Dani Olmo situation, will make their 2025 debut tomorrow, hoping to improve the worrying losing streak they've had in Liga during November and December. Barça will face Unión Deportiva Barbastro on Saturday, Jan 4, at 20:00 CET.

Real Madrid plays on Monday, three days after their Liga game in Valencia

That same day, Atlético de Madrid, current Liga leaders, will face Marbella at 21:30 CET. Real Madrid will have to wait until Monday January 6, when they face CD Minera at 19:00 CET. They will play just three days after today's match in Valencia.

Meanwhile, the two finalists last year, champion Athletic Club Bilbao, will play on Sunday Jan 5 against UD Logroñés (the same team that, in the previous stage, knocked down Girona, a Champions League team). Mallorca will face Pontevedra tonight at 19:00.