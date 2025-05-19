Spanish broadcaster RTVE questions Eurovision voting fairness after weak result

HQ

Since I'm from Spain, I watched Eurovision on RTVE, and something that stood out this year was the fact that RTVE aired a pro-Palestinian message before the final. A move that truly underscores the highly politicised atmosphere of this year's contest.

Now, following Spain's weak result in Eurovision (24th place), RTVE has formally called on the European Broadcasting Union to reassess the televoting system, raising concerns about how ongoing conflicts, such as the war in Gaza, may have influenced the outcome.



This demand comes after Israel's strong televote performance in the 2025 final (2nd place, after Austria), which closely followed Spanish broadcaster RTVE pro-Palestinian message, prompting broader scrutiny over the fairness and transparency of the public vote.

Regardless of whether RTVE is right or not, I still believe art and politics should go their separate ways, or at the very least, that art shouldn't be so heavily politicised. So here it is: Spain's Eurovision 2025 song. Forget the world news for a moment and check it out below.