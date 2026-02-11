Gamereactor

Spanish bishops launch a video game just in time for Valentine's Day to boost church weddings

As the calendar flips to San Valentín, these religious leaders are taking an unusual approach to celebrating love: video games.

As the calendar flips to San Valentín, these Spanish bishops are taking an unusual approach to celebrating love: video games.

With church weddings dwindling to less than 18% of all marriages in 2024, these religious leaders are hoping that a new interactive experience might rekindle interest in the sacrament of marriage.

Titled Level Up! A Two-Player Game, the retro-inspired title invites players to follow Fran and Elena under the slogan "El amor, la aventura más épica" (Love, the most epic adventure).

"This is about more than pixels on a screen," says the Spanish bishops' conference. "We want to show the beauty of Christian marriage to couples who may not have considered a church wedding as a path to lasting love."

The project, developed with guidance from students at the Pontifical University of Salamanca, is part of a broader strategy by the church to support marriage in Spain. It launches just in time for Valentine's Day, and if you're curious, you can check out the trailer below...

