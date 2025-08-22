Spanish beaches temporarily shut over venomous sea slugs known as blue dragons

HQ

The latest news on Spain . All beaches in a coastal town in southern Spain were briefly closed after small but venomous sea slugs appeared along the shore. These blue animals float on the ocean surface and are occasionally carried ashore by strong winds.

The mayor of Guardamar del Segura, said in a post on X: "Bathing is prohibited following the appearance on Vivers Beach of two specimens of Glaucus atlanticus, known as the Blue Dragon", adding that people "should stay away from this animal because of its sting".

The creatures, known for preying on even more dangerous marine species, can deliver stings causing intense pain and nausea. Later on, local officials reopened the beaches under a warning flag, advising swimmers to avoid contact and seek immediate help if stung.