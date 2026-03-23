Spanish airport turns into aircraft parking hub again amid Iran war

HQ

A remote airport in Teruel has once again become a temporary parking hub for aircraft, as the Iran war disrupts global aviation and forces airlines to reroute or ground fleets.

The airport (one of Europe's largest storage and maintenance facilities) expects around 20 aircraft to arrive, including multiple planes from Qatar Airways. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the site hosted as many as 140 grounded planes over two years.

Its dry, salt-free climate makes it ideal for preserving aircraft, and airlines are once again using it as a safe location while airspace closures and fuel supply concerns complicate operations.

As reported by Reuters, airport manager Alejandro Ibrahim says companies are "revising their fleets and routes" and looking for secure locations within Europe. On some days, up to 10 wide-body aircraft (among the largest commercial jets) are arriving.

Unlike typical airports, Teruel does not handle passenger traffic, allowing planes to remain parked on the tarmac for extended periods. The facility can accommodate up to 250 wide-body and 400 narrow-body aircraft.

Operators say planning remains uncertain, with decisions being made week by week depending on how the conflict evolves. While storage demand brings activity, the airport's core business remains maintenance, and that depends on planes returning to the skies.