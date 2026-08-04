Spanish airline Iberia announces flight just to see the August 12 solar eclipse from the air

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On August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will be visible in Spain, being the best country, alongside Iceland, to see how the moon covers the entirety of the sun for over two minutes in some places. Millions of people are expected to move to the locations where the eclipse will be most visible (the first of three solar eclipses in a row in three years), and a few privileged ones will be able to see it... from over 10,000 metres high, without fears of any cloud blocking the view.

Iberia, the flag carrier airline in Spain, has announced a flight that will take place on August 12, departing from and arriving to Madrid-Barajas airport. The flight will allow its passengers (all of them scientists, it won't be open to the general public) to watch the eclipse from the air, and flying at over 700 km/h, they will be able to "chase the shadow", which will give them a unique perspective from which to watch and study the phenomenon for a prolonged period of time.

From the plane, scientists will take measurements of the Sun's morphology, taking advantage of the observational conditions offered by altitude, from where the view of the solar corona is less affected by cloud cover and other atmospheric phenomena, and will also be able to observe the surroundings of the Sun during the eclipse, including Mercury and Venus.

The flight (which will use a Airbus A321XLR) will be named "IB1473", in honour of the birth year of astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus.

The good thing is that the images seen from the flight (which has to be carefully calculated to see the eclipse at the exact time and exact hour) will be broadcast online on social media, using Wi-Fi connectivity with Starlink satellites.

The eclipse will have its peak at around 20:30 CEST on Wednesday, August 12, so it will be quite late in the afternoon (that's why it is very important for those wanting to watch it live to know if the sun will still be visible, and not covered by buildings or mountains, during sunset).