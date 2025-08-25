Spanish actress and director Verónica Echegui dies at 42

HQ

Actress and director Verónica Echegui dies at 42 years of age

The Goya winner has died in the 12 de Octubre hospital, where she had been admitted for days due to an illness.

The world of cinema, especially Spanish cinema, mourns the premature loss of one of its most prominent figures today. Verónica Echegui, multi-award winning actress and multiple Goya Award nominee (an award she later won as a director), died this morning at the 12 de Octubre Hospital in Madrid at the age of 42, where she had been admitted for days due to illness, as reported by Fotogramas.

Verónica came to the forefront of acting in 2004 with her leading role in Bigas Luna's Yo soy la Juani. This debut was followed by countless starring roles in film and television, both in Spain and abroad, in addition to her work in theatre.

It was film that had the greatest impact on her career, in which she later became involved as a director. Her work in directing earned her the Goya for Best Short Film in Tótem loba (2021), a work that she also wrote herself from a personal perspective.

May she rest in peace.