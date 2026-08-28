Spain's World Champion Esther González deletes all pictures of her wife and child after joining Saudi Arabia league

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Esther González, 33-year-old Spanish footballer, World Champion in 2023, left the National Women's Soccer League club NJ/NY Gotham FC and joined Al Qadsiah FC from Saudi Arabia, in the recently created Saudi Women's Premier League (it was launched in September 2022, her new team finished fourth last season). Her signing created a big controversy, as González, who is gay, joins the league of a country that prohibits and prosecute the LGBTQ+ community.

Her signing has also raised some eyebrows because, when González agreed with the NY club to terminate her contract one year earlier, she had cited "personal matters" and would temporarily step away from football. However, one month later she has signed with Al Qadsiah, where she will double her salary, according to Spanish newspaper El Mundo (she earned €480,000 in the United States).

What is worse, fans quickly found that she had deleted all the photos of her wife and eight-month child from social media. Some think she fears potential repercussions in the anti-LGBTQ+ country, or maybe the club forced her to do it as a precaution; there have been reports of foreign tourists who have been arrested for their social media posts.