Pedro Sanchez to visit Ukraine on Monday amid rising tensions

In a move to reaffirm Spain's commitment to Ukraine, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit Kyiv on Monday to express support for President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian democracy, Sanchez announced in a post on X.

This visit comes just after United States President Donald Trump's recent remarks, which labeled Zelensky a dictator and signaled a shift in American foreign policy that has alarmed European allies. Trump's administration has engaged in direct negotiations with Russia, excluding Ukraine and European partners, further fueling concerns that his approach could benefit Moscow.

European leaders, already on edge over the ongoing war, are now grappling with the implications of Washington's evolving stance. Sanchez's visit aims to reinforce European unity on the matter and counterbalance any uncertainty sparked by Trump's statements. For now, it remains to be seen how Ukraine and its allies will respond to the latest diplomatic developments.