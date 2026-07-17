Spains' PM Pedro Sánchez will attend World Cup final, but not Javier Milei due to superstition

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Spain and Argentina will clash at the World Cup final on Sunday, and beyond the sporting rivalries, it will have geopolitical connotations, as the governments of both countries couldn't be further away in the political spectrum.

With Pedro Sánchez as PM, Spain has been one of the countries most critical with Israel since the genocide from October 2023, while Argentina's President Javier Milei is one of the strongest supporters of Benjamin Neyanyahu and Israel. Spain's victories are widely celebrated in Palestine, while Israel has been supporting Argentina since the start of the World Cup.

The context of a World Cup final offers an interesting and rare opportunity of leaders crossing paths, even if just for a quick photo and handshake.

Donald Trump will also attend World Cup final

Initially, Pedro Sánchez was not expected to attend the final in New York because he has a trip to Algeria the following Monday, but the government has confirmed on Friday that Sánchez has managed to change schedule and will attend the World Cup final. He will immediately travel to Algiers after the match. Spain's monarch Felipe VI and his family will also be present in the MetLife Stadium.

However, Javier Milei will not attend the match, and will watch it in his private cinema in his presidential residence in Buenos Aires because of superstition hoping to bring good luck. Other Argentinian presidents did not attend the World Cup themselves: Cristina Fernández (President between 2007 and 2015) stayed at home to watch Argentina lose to Germany in 2024, while Alberto Fernández (President between 2019 and 2023) watched at home how Leo Messi lifted the World Cup in December 2022.

The one who will attend is Donald Trump, so a meeting with Pedro Sánchez, two weeks after Trump said "Spain is a terrible partner and NATO" and wanted to cut all trade with them, is inevitable. It will be the only match he attends at this World Cup. Last year, he also attended the Club World Cup final between Chelsea and PSG and famously "crashed" Chelsea's victory photo.