Spain's new women's team coach debuts with a rout to Sweden in Nations League semi-finals

Sonia Bermúdez, the new coach for the Spanish national team, replacing Montse Tomé, dismissed after the defeat in Women's Euro 2025 final (although reports say she was going to get fired anyway) couldn't have had a better start: a 4-0 thrashing to Sweden in the first leg of the Women's Nations League semi-finals.

The new coach, a former footballer in teams like Atlético Madrid, Barcelona or Rayo Vallecano, winner of nine League titles between those three clubs, brought back veteran and beloved players Jenni Hermoso, after being sidelined following the Rubiales affair, and Mapi León. Alexia Putellas and Claudia Pina scored two braces each to nearly seal the knock-out: Sweden would need a miracle to defeat Spain by more than four goals. The only downside was the injury by Salma Paralluelo, who left the field in tears.

Earlier on Friday, Germany defeated France 1-0. The semi-final is still wide open and will be decided in France on Tuesday. Here's the entire calendar of the UEFA Women's Nations League games next week.