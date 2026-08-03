Spain's intelligence say that Morocco did not orchestrate the migration crisis in Ceuta, but facilitated it

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In the aftermath of the migration crisis in Ceuta, when over 60,000 migrants entered the Spanish enclave in the coast of Morocco, bypassing the borders, the Spanish intelligence services have analysed the crisis and reached the conclusion that the mass influx of people was not orchestrated by Morocco, but the Moroccan authorities facilitated their entrance and the Rabat government benefitted from the international repercussion, despite the confirmed deaths of 72 people drowned in the sea.

According to their analysis, reported this morning by El País, the arrival of thousands of migrants (which had grew exponentially in the previous days before exploding on Thursday, July 30, the day thousands of people entered at the same time and collapsed the 85,000 people city) originated from a hoax spread through social media and messaging groups, following a recent Spanish Supreme Court ruling that said that migrants arriving by swimming to Ceuta and Melilla could not be summarily deported, but required the processing of a file.

This led to thousands of Moroccan, mostly young men, to believe they would be allowed to stay in Spain and not be repatriated, but that wasn't the case, and most of them have returned to Morocco, now crossing the borders walking, days after entering the country by the sea. A new physical sea barrier has been installed in the sea.

Thursday, July 30, was also a public holiday in Morocco, Throne Day, and border surveillance was reduced to a minimum and then completely lifted, allowing the crowds to pass through.

Spain's intelligence services believe Moroccan authorities were aware of the hoax on social media but did nothing to stop them because they saw it as an opportunity to erode Spain's international image and its government, whom they clash in many fronts, including Spain's stance on Western Sahara (Spain recently nationalised roughly 70,000 original Sahrawis born under Spanish administration before 1976 and their first-degree descendants) or a recent agreement between Spain and Algeria (a political rival to Morocco). Some suggest that the still undecided host city of the World Cup 2030 final, competition co-hosted between Spain, Portugal and Morocco, could be another reason for Morocco to benefit from provoking a political crisis in Spain... even at the high cost of human lives of their own citizens.