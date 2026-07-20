Spain's ground literally trembled in three key moments during Sunday's World Cup final

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Despite overpowering Argentina during almost two hours, Spain could not get past Dibu Martínez's goal in the World Cup final until the 106th minute, when Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the final, and made millions of people in Spain jump of joy.

As it usually happens in big matches that get nationwide attention, celebrations of goals cause ground vibrations that are felt by seismometers, and with this being Spain's first World Cup final in 16 years, millions of people were following the match live and jumped in three key moments, reveals the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC).

The vibrations, captured by the networks of the National Geographic Institute (IGN) and the Geological and Cartographic Institute of Catalonia (ICCG) in stations all across Spain, show three distinct peaks during the match, that were visible simultaneously on the network sensors: Torres' goal in the 106th minute, an earlier goal by Nico Williams inexplicably ruled out by VAR, and the most intense jolt of the night, the final whistle, when the victory was confirmed.

A smaller peak was captured when Torres' scored another goal ruled out by offside, and when they lifted the trophy minutes later... with Trump on the side.

CSIC explains that this seismicity induced by human activity is imperceptible in our daily lives, and has been documented in several cities around the world. The unique aspect of these recordings is that the signal don't originate from the stadiums, but from the neighborhoods and homes where people watched the games.

For instance, in 2024, during the UEFA Euro Final, similar peaks were captured with goals by Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal, and during this World Cup, similar vibrations have been captured since the round of 16 match against Portugal.