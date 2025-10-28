Spain's Copa del Rey starts today: all fixtures this week, October 28-30
Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atleti and Athletic do not play this round.
Today, the new edition of Copa del Rey (King's Cup), the domestic Spanish Cup, begins with the first round of the tournament.
In total, 55 fixtures between Tuesday and Thursday. All qualified clubs hae been paired depending on their ranking and divisions (no fixtures between teams from first division), and also following a geographical criteria for the first time: they have been paired by proximity, often from the same region, which will surely make the matches more exciting for local fans.
Copa del Rey fixtures on October 28-30 (round 1)
Tuesday, October 28
- CE Constància-Girona FC: 19:00 CET
- Ourense CF-Real Oviedo: 19:00 CET
- CD Atlético Tordesillas-Burgos CF: 19:00 CET
- SD Logroñés-Real Racing Club de Santander: 19:00 CET
- UP Langreo-Racing Club Ferrol: 19:00 CET
- UCAM Universidad Católica de Murcia CF-Cádiz CF: 19:00 CET
- UD Maracena-Valencia CF: 20:00 CET
- CF Inter de Valdemoro-Getafe CF: 20:00 CET
- CD Roda-Granada CF: 20:00 CET
- CD Tropezón-Cultural Leonesa: 20:00 CET
- CD Guadalajara-CP Cacereño: 20:00 CET
- CF Rayo Majadahonda-CF Talavera de la Reina: 20:00 CET
- UD San Fernando-Albacete Balompié: 20:00 CET
- Utebo FC-SD Huesca: 20:30 CET
- RSD Alcalá-CD Tenerife: 20:30 CET
- CD Toledo-Sevilla FC: 21:00 CET
- SD Negreira-Real Sociedad: 21:00 CET
- CD Extremadura-UD Las Palmas: 21:00 CET
Wednesday, October 29
- UD Poblense-CE Sabadell FC: 18:00 CET
- UD Los Garres-Elche CF: 19:00 CET
- CD Sant Jordi-CA Osasuna: 19:00 CET
- UD Multivera-Real Zaragoza: 19:00 CET
- CD Ebro-SD Tarazona: 19:00 CET
- FC La Unión Atlético-AD Ceuta FC: 19:30 CET
- Atlético Astorga FC-CD Mirandés: 20:00 CET
- Torrent CF-Juventud de Torremolinos CF: 20:00 CET
- Atlètic Sant Just FC-RCD Mallorca: 20:00 CET
- CF Lorca Deportiva-UD Almería: 20:00 CET
- Náxara CD-SD Eibar: 20:00 CET
- Caudal Deportivo-Real Sporting de Gijón: 20:00 CET
- CD Cieza-Córdoba CF: 20:00 CET
- CDA Navalcarnero-AD Mérida: 20:00 CET
- CD Numancia de Soria-Arenas Club: 20:00 CET
- UE Sant Andreu-CD Teruel: 20:00 CET
- CD Azuaga-CD Leganés: 20:00 CET
- Club Portugalete-Real Valladolid: 20:00 CET
- Salerm Cosmetics Puente Genil FC-FC Cartagena: 20:30 CET
- UD Ourense-Pontevedra CF: 20:30 CET
- Reus FC Reddis-CE Europa: 20:30 CET
- CD Ciudad de Lucena-Villarreal CF: 21:00 CET
- CD Yuncos-Rayo Vallecano: 21:00 CET
- Real Jaén CF-CD Eldense: 21:00 CET
- CD Quintanar del Rey-UD Ibiza: 21:00 CET
Thursday October 30
- Orihuela CF-Levante UD: 19:00 CET
- Puerto de Vega CF-Celta de Vigo: 19:00 CET
- CD Valle de Egüés-FC Andorra: 19:00 CET
- Getxo-Deportivo Alavés: 20:00 CET
- Real Ávila CF-Real Avilés Industrial: 20:00 CET
- CD Atlético Baleares-Gimnàstic de Tarragona: 20:00 CET
- UD Logroñés-SD Ponferradina: 20:00 CET
- Club Atlético Antoniano-CD Castellón: 20:00 CET
- CD Estepona Fútbol Senior-Málaga CF: 20:00 CET
- Atlético Palma del Río CF-Real Betis Balompié: 21:00 CET
- CE Atlètic Lleida-RCD Espanyol de Barcelona: 21:00 CET
- UD Sámano-RC Deportivo: 21:00 CET
- Real Murcia CF-Antequera CF: 21:00 CET
Where are Real Madrid and Barcelona?
As always, the four teams that participate in Spanish Super Cup (which in this case are the four top teams in LaLiga last year, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club) are exempt of playing in the first round.
Those four teams will also miss the second round, scheduled for December 3, 2025, and will instead debut in the round of 32, scheduled for December 17, 2025. Copa del Rey will continue seeding lower division teams with Liga teams in round of 16 in January.
All knock-outs are only one match except semi-finals (first leg in February 11, second leg in March 4) and the final in April 25, 2026. Are you excited for Copa del Rey?