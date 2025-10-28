Spain's Copa del Rey starts today: all fixtures this week, October 28-30

HQ

Today, the new edition of Copa del Rey (King's Cup), the domestic Spanish Cup, begins with the first round of the tournament.

In total, 55 fixtures between Tuesday and Thursday. All qualified clubs hae been paired depending on their ranking and divisions (no fixtures between teams from first division), and also following a geographical criteria for the first time: they have been paired by proximity, often from the same region, which will surely make the matches more exciting for local fans.

Copa del Rey fixtures on October 28-30 (round 1)

Tuesday, October 28



CE Constància-Girona FC: 19:00 CET



Ourense CF-Real Oviedo: 19:00 CET



CD Atlético Tordesillas-Burgos CF: 19:00 CET



SD Logroñés-Real Racing Club de Santander: 19:00 CET



UP Langreo-Racing Club Ferrol: 19:00 CET



UCAM Universidad Católica de Murcia CF-Cádiz CF: 19:00 CET



UD Maracena-Valencia CF: 20:00 CET



CF Inter de Valdemoro-Getafe CF: 20:00 CET



CD Roda-Granada CF: 20:00 CET



CD Tropezón-Cultural Leonesa: 20:00 CET



CD Guadalajara-CP Cacereño: 20:00 CET



CF Rayo Majadahonda-CF Talavera de la Reina: 20:00 CET



UD San Fernando-Albacete Balompié: 20:00 CET



Utebo FC-SD Huesca: 20:30 CET



RSD Alcalá-CD Tenerife: 20:30 CET



CD Toledo-Sevilla FC: 21:00 CET



SD Negreira-Real Sociedad: 21:00 CET



CD Extremadura-UD Las Palmas: 21:00 CET



Wednesday, October 29



UD Poblense-CE Sabadell FC: 18:00 CET



UD Los Garres-Elche CF: 19:00 CET



CD Sant Jordi-CA Osasuna: 19:00 CET



UD Multivera-Real Zaragoza: 19:00 CET



CD Ebro-SD Tarazona: 19:00 CET



FC La Unión Atlético-AD Ceuta FC: 19:30 CET



Atlético Astorga FC-CD Mirandés: 20:00 CET



Torrent CF-Juventud de Torremolinos CF: 20:00 CET



Atlètic Sant Just FC-RCD Mallorca: 20:00 CET



CF Lorca Deportiva-UD Almería: 20:00 CET



Náxara CD-SD Eibar: 20:00 CET



Caudal Deportivo-Real Sporting de Gijón: 20:00 CET



CD Cieza-Córdoba CF: 20:00 CET



CDA Navalcarnero-AD Mérida: 20:00 CET



CD Numancia de Soria-Arenas Club: 20:00 CET



UE Sant Andreu-CD Teruel: 20:00 CET



CD Azuaga-CD Leganés: 20:00 CET



Club Portugalete-Real Valladolid: 20:00 CET



Salerm Cosmetics Puente Genil FC-FC Cartagena: 20:30 CET



UD Ourense-Pontevedra CF: 20:30 CET



Reus FC Reddis-CE Europa: 20:30 CET



CD Ciudad de Lucena-Villarreal CF: 21:00 CET



CD Yuncos-Rayo Vallecano: 21:00 CET



Real Jaén CF-CD Eldense: 21:00 CET



CD Quintanar del Rey-UD Ibiza: 21:00 CET



Thursday October 30



Orihuela CF-Levante UD: 19:00 CET



Puerto de Vega CF-Celta de Vigo: 19:00 CET



CD Valle de Egüés-FC Andorra: 19:00 CET



Getxo-Deportivo Alavés: 20:00 CET



Real Ávila CF-Real Avilés Industrial: 20:00 CET



CD Atlético Baleares-Gimnàstic de Tarragona: 20:00 CET



UD Logroñés-SD Ponferradina: 20:00 CET



Club Atlético Antoniano-CD Castellón: 20:00 CET



CD Estepona Fútbol Senior-Málaga CF: 20:00 CET



Atlético Palma del Río CF-Real Betis Balompié: 21:00 CET



CE Atlètic Lleida-RCD Espanyol de Barcelona: 21:00 CET



UD Sámano-RC Deportivo: 21:00 CET



Real Murcia CF-Antequera CF: 21:00 CET



Where are Real Madrid and Barcelona?

As always, the four teams that participate in Spanish Super Cup (which in this case are the four top teams in LaLiga last year, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club) are exempt of playing in the first round.

Those four teams will also miss the second round, scheduled for December 3, 2025, and will instead debut in the round of 32, scheduled for December 17, 2025. Copa del Rey will continue seeding lower division teams with Liga teams in round of 16 in January.

All knock-outs are only one match except semi-finals (first leg in February 11, second leg in March 4) and the final in April 25, 2026. Are you excited for Copa del Rey?