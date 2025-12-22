Spain's Christmas lottery spreads cheer in León after one of the worst forest fires in Spanish history

HQ

Spain's iconic Christmas lottery, El Gordo, distributed a record €2.77 billion in prizes on Monday, bringing particular joy to the province of León, which was devastated by wildfires earlier this year.

After one of the worst forest fires in Spanish history

"After the terrible summer we've been through with the wildfires, I'm very emotional, it's overwhelming," one winner told local radio.

A large share of the winning tickets was sold in towns including La Bañeza, where residents are set to share hundreds of millions of euros after one of the worst forest fires in Spanish history scorched the area in August.

The draw, broadcast nationwide from Madrid's Teatro Real, followed centuries-old tradition as schoolchildren sang out the winning numbers. Despite a brief interruption by protesters, the festive ritual went ahead as normal.

For communities hit hard by tragedy, the windfall has been described as a moment of relief and hope, capping a year in which many Spaniards once again turned to El Gordo not just for riches, but for shared celebration and optimism.