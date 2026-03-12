Spain withdraws ambassador to Israel

HQ

Spain has permanently withdrawn its ambassador to Israel, marking a new escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two countries, as announced.

The Spanish ambassador had already been recalled in September during a dispute over Madrid's decision to ban aircraft and ships carrying weapons to Israel from using Spanish ports or airspace. The decision came amid criticism of Israel's military operations in Gaza Strip.

Spain's Foreign Ministry confirmed that its embassy in Tel Aviv will now be headed by a chargé d'affaires for the foreseeable future. Relations between the two countries have been strained since Spain recognised a Palestinian state in 2024, and tensions have grown further following Spain's opposition to recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran.