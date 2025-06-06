Spain wins unforgettable match to France and reaches Nations League final with Lamine Yamal's brace

HQ

Spain is in the Nations League final after a thrilling match that started with a thrashing (4-0, and then 5-1) from the European champions, but almost ended in shock as France cut down distances and scored three goals in fifteen minutes. There was not enough time for 'les Bleus' to finish a comeback, but nevertheless the match was one of the most exciting in recent years, and will surely convince any Nations League haters still out there to tune in for the final on Sunday against Portugal.

Spain goals came in pairs: Nico Williams and Mikel Merino scored within three minutes, and Pedri's goal came one minute after Yamal's penalty. Mbappé responded later with another penalty, but a second goal by Lamine Yamal -who gained a lot of points in his race for Ballon d'Or- with 25 minutes to go almost meant all hope was over for France.

However, despite being crushed by undoubtedly one of the best teams of the world, France did not lower their arms and came very close to a comeback. A good, a great reaction by France, but that was not enough to stop Spain, who are one win away of their third UEFA title in a row (after 2023's Nations League and 2024' UEFA Euro). A lot would have to change for Spain not to become favourites for the World Cup 2026 next year.