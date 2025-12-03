Spain wins another Nations League title in a 180 minute final against Germany decided in 13 minutes
Spain beats Germany 3-0 in the second leg of the Nations League final.
On Tuesday night at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain reconfirmed their position as the best football team in the world by defeating Germany 3-0 and lifting the second Women's Nations League title. The two titles of this young UEFA competition have been won by Spain: fourth final since 2023 and third title, only losing at the European Championship.
The victory at the final, a rare two-leg final, meant that celebrations were already in place in a jam-packed stadium with 55,000 spectators, new all-time high for the women's football team in Spain. It was tense, as goals did not come until halfway the second half, with a brace by Claudia Pina and a goal by Vicky López in a 13-minute span.
The format of the two-legged final proved to be interesting, as both matches, played within just four days of difference, were drastically different: Germany dominated in the first match on Friday, but failed to score, ending 0-0, while Spain also dominated in the second leg, but failed to convert at least seven clear chances in the first half.
In a 180-minute final, the last 30 were enough to condemn Germany, and Spain prevailed despite the notable abscences of Aitana Bonmatí, Tere Abelleira, Salma Paralluelo and Patri Guijarro.
France wins third-place against Sweden
At the same time, the match for the third place took place in Sweden against France, ending 2-2, with a goal by Kelly Gago in the added time, making for an aggregate of 4-3 in favour of France.