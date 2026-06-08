Spain will lose a summer tradition in 2027: La Vuelta a España changes its dates

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The UCI announced last week the calendar for the men's and women's cycling World Tours in 2027, and it has caused a significant delay in Vuelta a España, the third and final of the annual "Grand Tours" in road cycling, which usually takes place between mid to late August and mid September.

This year, 2026, La Vuelta a España will take place between August 22 and September 13. But in 2027, it will take place entirely in August, between September 4-26, 2027. This is because 2027 will be a year of "Super World Championship", bringing together 20 UCI World Championship disciplines, and taking place in Haute-Savoie Mont-Blanc, France, taking place from August 24 to September 5.

This year's UCI World Championship will be in its usual dates of late September (from 20-27 September 2026 in Canada), but next year the longer World Championship will be moved up, causing a significant delate in la Vuelta a España, ending a summer tradition of watching the cycling race in the afternoon, during the "siesta" time...

Fortunately, Tour de France 2027 will continue in its usual dates, July 2-25, 2027, starting in Scotland, England, and Wales.