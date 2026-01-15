Spain warns of surge in online abuse targeting meteorologists
Spain's environment minister has warned prosecutors of an "alarming increase" in hate speech and coordinated online attacks aimed at meteorologists, climate scientists and science communicators.
In a letter sent this week, Sara Aagesen said recent studies reviewed by her ministry showed a sharp rise in hostile language on social media, particularly against professionals who share verified scientific information about weather and climate.
One analysis found that nearly one in five abusive messages on the platform X included personal attacks, denigration or hate speech directed at meteorologists and researchers. Other research pointed to a growing intensity and frequency of attacks, often fuelled by conspiracy theories about climate control and weather manipulation.
Aagesen said the abuse was not just a personal issue for those targeted but a broader societal problem, warning that smear campaigns can distort public perceptions of meteorology and discourage scientists from communicating openly with the public.
Spain's state meteorological agency, Aemet, has been a frequent target. Its spokesperson Rubén del Campo said seeing false claims and personal attacks circulate alongside his image was distressing and damaging to public understanding...