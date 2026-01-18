Pedro Sánchez warns Greenland conflict would "make Vladimir Putin the happiest man on earth"

HQ

Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, has warned that any United States invasion of Greenland would "make Vladimir Putin the happiest man on earth", arguing it would deal a severe blow to NATO and undermine the alliance's stance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with the newspaper La Vanguardia, Sánchez said military action by Washington against the Arctic island would fatally damage the western alliance. If the United States used force, he said, it would effectively legitimise Moscow's actions in Ukraine and shatter NATO's moral authority.

Pedro Sánchez // Shutterstock

Sánchez's comments come as Donald Trump escalates pressure on European allies over Greenland. The United States president has repeatedly said he wants ownership of the autonomous Danish territory and has threatened rising tariffs on several European countries until a deal is reached.

On Saturday, Trump said new import tariffs would begin on 1 February and rise sharply by June unless the United States is allowed to buy Greenland. Denmark and Greenland's leaders have firmly rejected the idea, insisting the island is not for sale and does not wish to become part of the United States.

For Sánchez, the stakes go beyond Greenland itself. Any use of force by a NATO power against a fellow ally, he said, would hand Moscow a propaganda gift and risk unravelling the alliance at a moment of heightened global tension...